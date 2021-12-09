A man wanted in a Carson City shooting from September was arrested in California earlier this week.
Carson City deputies say Antonio Scott was arrested in Antioch in connection with a shooting that happened on North Carson Street on September 7.
Deputies say the suspect's car was also involved in a pursuit that ended in California with two people being arrested while a third person was arrested a few days later.
In collaboration with the U.S. Marshals, Scott was located and arrested on a Carson City Felony Warrant on Tuesday.