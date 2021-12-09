Weather Alert

...Snow Showers this morning, Stronger Storm on the Horizon... Here is a broad summary of the active weather pattern into next week: * MORNING SNOWFALL: A strong cold front will continue to provide Sierra and foothill snow showers this morning with a rain-snow mix in the lower valleys. Slick roads and travel slowdowns are possible for the morning commute. * LAKE-EFFECT SNOW: Lake-effect snow bands are possible between around 4-10 PM PST this evening south and east of Pyramid Lake, Lake Tahoe, and Walker Lake. Snowfall rates in these bands could be as high as 1" per hour. Localized travel impacts and sudden visibility reductions are possible in these bands. * COLD: The coldest temperatures so far this season will arrive Thursday and Friday night. Low temperatures into the teens and even single digits are likely during the morning hours, especially in areas where there is new snowcover from Thursday's storm. These cold temperatures can impact vulnerable and homeless populations. Ensure irrigation pipes are winterized. * HEAVY SIERRA SNOW POTENTIAL: Confidence is increasing in the development of a strong Sierra winter storm with a 2-3 day window for periods of heavy snow. Winter impacts are possible from Sunday into Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snowfall targeting Monday-Tuesday. Feet of snowfall are expected in the Sierra. Western Nevada valleys could also see inches of snowfall but confidence is lower due to snow level uncertainties. There will be potential for major travel disruptions across the Sierra through the duration of the storm.