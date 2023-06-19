The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says deputies arrested a man who barricaded themselves in a house and fired shots at police over the weekend.
On June 17, officers with the Auburn Police Department responded to a residence on the 800-block of Marguerite Mine Road for a report of a barricaded subject.
Upon their arrival, the armed suspect, identified as 35-year-old Roger Kenerly, began firing shots from inside the residence.
PCSO’s Crisis Negotiation Team was then called to assist. After several hours, PCSO’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) was called in to take over the perimeter. Utilizing an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) for surveillance, SET effectively contained the area while neighboring properties were evacuated for everyone's safety.