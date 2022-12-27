Uber, Lyft, and taxicab drivers are unsung heroes to many commuters all year long and should be celebrated for their work on New Year’s Eve in helping our communities get home safe.
Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop is offering a free energy drink highlighting various Pepsico partners to fuel the early morning shift of any driver with driver ID between midnight – 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Drivers can stop at their local Maverik to pick up a 16oz Mtn Dew Energy, 16oz Rockstar, or 12oz Celsius (any flavor, limit one drink per transaction).
“Maverik takes care of all sorts of road travelers and this New Year’s, we want to offer a token of our appreciation to the many rideshare and taxi drivers working endless hours, every night getting thousands of people home safely especially after celebrating the holidays,” said Vice President of Marketing Joey Hobson.
Most Maverik stores across 12 states are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will stay open regular hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.