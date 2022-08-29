In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month this September, Partnership Carson City is teaming up with the Suicide Prevention Network and Partnership Douglas County for a prevention starts here Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk taking place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McFadden Plaza in Carson City.
During the event, participants can learn about the agencies and options and resources available for healthy self-care and mental wellness.
“Events like the Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk are one way that we as an organization bring attention to and raise much-needed funds for advocacies like this,” said Partnership Carson City Deputy Director Samantha Szoyka. “We hope this year’s walk sends the message that mental health matters and no one is ever alone.”
Registration for the Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk is from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Suicide Prevention Network booth at McFadden Plaza in Carson City.
Raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes are also available for purchase at the event.
All participants are encouraged to share their walk experience by tagging the event organizers or about the awareness event including any of the following #PartnershipCarsonCity #PartnershipDouglasCounty #SuicidePrevention #MentalHealthAwareness #WalkforHealth.
Through your photo tag you are giving permission for Partnership Carson City to use the images in social media to further enhance efforts and bring awareness to the cause.
For questions, you can contact Partnership Carson City at 775-841-4730 or email info@pcccarson.org