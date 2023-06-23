As part of the 15th annual IT Makeover Campaign, Executives from Microsoft Reno awarded three local nonprofits with a combined $25,000 in technology funding to help elevate services provided in northern Nevada.
The purpose of the IT Makeover Campaign is to provide nonprofit organizations with the latest technology enhancements to help them reach their organizational goals.
The select nonprofit organizations provide valuable assistance to the community. This campaign makes technology more accessible, which enables nonprofits to increase their productivity, reach more people and deliver new and improved services that directly help our local communities.
Over the past fourteen years, a total of $305,000 has been awarded to more than 40+local nonprofit recipients who have used makeover funding to update existing IT solutions and add new capabilities in the hope of generating positive results for years to come.
This year's recipients include:
- Crisis Support Services of Nevada who provide 24/7, free, confidential, and caring support to people in crisis.
- Nation’s Finest, who support America’s military veterans and their families with a comprehensive approach to housing, health, and employment that helps them achieve self-sufficiency and reach their full potential.
- Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra who have been empowering women since 2008 to escape poverty and improve the lives of themselves and their children.
Past recipients have included: Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, Northern Nevada Dream Center, Nevada Youth Empowerment Project, Adopt a Vet Dental Program, Xquisite, JOIN Inc., Education Alliance of Washoe County, TRU VISTA Foundation, Envirolution, Crisis Support Services of Nevada, Child Assault Prevention Project, Dress for Success, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Task Force, Inc., Each One Tell One, Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada, Justin Hope Foundation, Immunize Nevada, The Empowerment Center, Urban Roots, Sierra Nevada Journeys, Nevada Cancer Coalition, Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living, Compassion Community Clinic, Neighborhood Mediation Center, Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation, Care Chest of Sierra Nevada, Casa de Vida, Friends of Washoe County Library, Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet, The Ridge House, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, Committee to Aid Abused Women, Northern Nevada Literacy Council, Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra; Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation; VSA Arts; Nevada Land Trust; The Solace Tree; and Northern Nevada International Center.