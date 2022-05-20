"You do a burpee, you stand up, you step or hop forward, you do another burpee,” said Caren Roblin, Owner of Kaia FIT Sierra. “However, with the burpee, we are welcoming all levels so if it's not right to go chest-to-ground, no worries, we have an option for everybody."
This one mile of exercise is more than just exercise.
"As Kaia FIT Sierra, we are a women's gym, fitness and nutrition program,” said Roblin. “So if we can partner with a non-profit that benefits women specifically, while they also help others, we are all about it."
Awaken Reno is a non-profit organization that provides services for women who are coming out of any form of commercial sexual exploitation.
"So that is the legal and illegal forms of prostitution,” said Jen Robinson, youth intervention officer at Awaken.
The organization, which is celebrating 11 years of service this week, provides much needed help.
“Our services that we provide at Awaken, we have a drop-in center, we have a transitional house, we have a case management, an education center for teens, we have an after-school program,” said Robinson.
That work does not come cheap. That is why each burpee done at McQueen goes to Awaken.
"Nevada has one of the highest illegal sex markets in the country,” said Robinson.
It takes a team to raise awareness and fight sexual exploitation, and luckily, it takes a team to complete an entire mile of burpees.
"Thankfully I am on a team with at least 16 people on it,” laughed Robinson.
An individual can do it by themselves if they desire. It will take about 2.5 hours and if you're wondering how many burpees it takes to complete a mile -
“It's about 800-1,400 burpees for a full mile,” said Roblin. “That estimate is based on how far one might step or jump forward."
To register for the event, click this link. You can also register the morning of the event. It begins at 7:00 am.