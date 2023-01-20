The search for Miss Reno Rodeo 2024 has begun! This year’s Miss Reno Rodeo pageant offers contestants the exciting opportunity to compete for the coveted position of goodwill ambassador of the 105th Reno Rodeo.
Nevada women between the ages of 19-25 with a passion for horsemanship, travel and rodeo culture are encouraged to apply by March 31.
According to the Reno Rodeo, strong candidates for Miss Reno Rodeo are poised and elegant, but aren’t afraid to have fun and get their boots dirty. Miss Reno Rodeo carries herself with integrity and is always honest and reliable. The Miss Reno Rodeo pageant reflects decades of Nevada and Reno Rodeo history, with Miss Reno Rodeo playing an important part of that legacy.
The pageant will take place June 7-9, 2023 at various locations throughout Reno. Contestants will be judged on public speaking, horsemanship skills and equine and rodeo knowledge. The final coronation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m., where the winner will be crowned Miss Reno Rodeo 2024.
Reigning Miss Reno Rodeo, Annemarie Vogedes will be available for an informational meet and greet on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Reno Rodeo office.
For Vogedes, a native Nevadan, growing up with horses ignited a passion for animals at an early age. During her time at the University of Nevada, Reno, she joined the Nevada Equestrian Team where she served as president for two years. Throughout her college career, Vogedes volunteered with multiple equestrian organizations including the Reno Rodeo and Washoe County 4-H.
Vogedes fell in love with the Reno Rodeo on her third birthday, when she rode in the Reno Rodeo parade for the first time on her pony Meggie and won “Best Dressed Cowgirl.” Almost every year since, she has spent her birthday at the Reno Rodeo. This year she’ll have the honor of riding in the arena each night as Miss Reno Rodeo.
Those interested in applying to be the 2024 Miss Reno Rodeo can visit RenoRodeo.com under “Get Involved” or call 775-772-4722 for more information.
(Reno Rodeo)