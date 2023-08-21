Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas. Hilary weakened to a post-tropical storm early Monday. The storm first made landfall in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada. One person drowned. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana. The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas.