Nevada State Police say one person died in a motorcycle crash on State-Route 341 (Geiger Grade).
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m., Sunday on Geiger Grade near mile marker 7.
Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and are currently investigating.
Both lanes of traffic are blocked and NHP is asking drivers to find an alternate route.
It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash and if speed or impairment might have been factors.
We will update this story as we learn more.