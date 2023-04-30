Mount Rose celebrated its last day of the season for skiers and snowboarders.
A lot of people showed up to get their last bit of adrenaline before the season for summer sports takes over.
In the midst of all the excitement of closing day, some said they'll definitely miss hitting the slopes.
"It is bittersweet," said Charlie O'Neill, skier. "It's been such a long season though I think we've had plenty of opportunities. It's extended out long, and it won't be long until our next first day for next year."
"And going up to the mountain top bar and getting a beer will definitely take the edge off of that," said David Oliver, skier.
Mt. Rose was open for 160 days this season, 60 of which were fresh powder days.
This season saw the third highest snow fall since 1980 with a total of 668 feet.
With is being a record-breaking season, Mt. Rose wants to build on that momentum going into next year.
"Well, we have a lot of plans for this summer, basically we're going to be gearing up for next year.," said Travis Bennett, Marketing Specialist for Mt. Rose. "It starts pretty much after the day we close. There's going to be some improvements up there, we're talking about putting a deck on top where the lake view chair is for a scenic view up there."
While Mt. Rose is closing for the season, they are grateful for the snow this winter season that helped them go strong from November all the way to April.