The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend.
As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses.
As the weather changes and we start our outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping, the sheriff's office wants to remind car owners to protect yourself and your property.
If you feel uncomfortable about the area you have chosen to park or feel suspicious about the individuals loitering around and sitting in cars, consider choosing an alternate area.
Follow your instincts, if you see glass from a broken car window, graffiti, or excessive trash, these could be safety concerns for you to look out for. Generally, busy parking lots are safer than unfrequented, remote trailheads.
Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Most people sitting in their cars at trailheads are there to enjoy an outdoor adventure just like you. However, there is the occasional person who is up to no good and will take advantage. Thieves are known to sit and watch what you do.
Make sure your car doors are locked and car windows rolled up. Never leave your valuables in plain view.
If you have any information on the recent vehicle burglaries or you want to report suspicious activity, please call the Placer County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (530) 886-5375. You can also call PCSO North Lake Tahoe Tip Line at (530) 581-6320 Option 7 and remain anonymous