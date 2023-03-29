Renown emergency room doctor John Hardwick says he'd encourage anyone with a history of drug abuse, or family members who abuse drugs, to start carrying Naloxone.
It's a compact nasal spray that can almost instantly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Most people call it by its brand name Narcan.
The FDA approved Narcan for over-the-counter distribution on Wednesday, and the timing is good for Washoe County. According to the Nevada State Opioid Response project, Washoe has seen a 12 percent increase in drug overdose-related emergency room visits comparing February 2023 to 2022.
Hardwick says he and his staff are feeling that increase in overdose patients. Not all of them are intentionally taking opioids.
“We see commonly patients who come in think they use methamphetamine and accidentally took fentanyl. And that’s where we’re seeing a lot of the overdoses come from," he told 2 News on Wednesday.
Signs of an opioid overdose include shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, and blue skin.
"What kills people is that they stop breathing," Hardwick said.
But one dose of Naloxone delivered as a nasal spray can reverse an opioid overdose. The overdosing person should be responsive again within two minutes. If not, deliver a second dose to the other nostril.
“What Narcan does is it binds a receptor in your brain, and pushes off the opiate," he said.
He added that it's important to call 911 directly after administering Naloxone. The effects do wear off, and the overdosing person will likely relapse without medical attention.
There are few to no negative side effects if someone who is not overdosing takes Narcan. People taking narcotics may start to feel withdrawal symptoms.
“The benefits of giving Narcan far outweighs any risk," Hardwick said.