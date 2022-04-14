The Nevada Department of Transportation has substantially completed a project to install livestock fencing to reduce vehicle-horse collisions on U.S. 50 in Dayton.
Fence installation, begun in early January, was completed over recent weeks, with more than eight miles of four strand, four-foot high livestock fencing installed on both sides of U.S. 50 to reduce vehicle-animal collisions and enhance safety in these areas:
- Between State Route 341 intersection to just west of River Street (near “Our Park” in west Dayton)
- Between Fortune Drive and western Occidental Drive
- Between Six Mile Canyon Road and Chaves Road
In coming months, brief roadway shoulder closures will take place as roadway lighting is installed at the end of each fenced section for enhanced visibility.
Between 2017 and 2019, 27 horse-related crashes were reported in areas where the new fencing has been installed. To continue residential and business access to the highway, fencing was not placed in high density residential and business areas.
The new fencing joins the nearly 24 miles of existing highway fencing on U.S. 50 between Dayton and Silver Springs. Many other highways bordering the Virginia Range wild horse populations have also been fenced, including USA Parkway and U.S 50A north of Silver Springs. In addition, NDOT has installed three wildlife undercrossings in the Virginia Range.
NDOT also gives some tips for driving safely in wildlife-prone areas:
- Obey all speed limits, traffic signs and regulations.
- Wear seatbelts and limit distractions while driving.
- Heed animal warning signs. Be alert for the potential of wildlife, particularly where wildlife warning signs are posted.
- Actively scan all sides of the road as you drive and look for any signs of wildlife.
- Slow down or otherwise adjust driving speeds if necessary to help reduce the chance and impact of an animal collision.
- Remember that many accidents are not due to colliding with wildlife but are the result of driving into another car or truck in the opposite lane while trying to avoid colliding with the animal.
(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report)