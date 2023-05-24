After providing roadside assistance for approximately 4,000 roadway incidents on Reno-area freeways during the first four months of this year, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Freeway Service Patrol is offering tips to prepare vehicles for summer driving.
During the summer months, NDOT’s Freeway Service Patrol sees an average 20 percent increase in roadway incidents and disabled vehicles on the side of the freeway, often because drivers do not take proper steps to prepare vehicles for warmer weather.
It is anticipated that NDOT’s Freeway Service Patrol will respond to more than 650 freeway incidents on Las Vegas and Reno interstates over the Memorial Day holiday alone. Drivers can reduce the chance of freeway incidents by preparing their vehicles for summer driving.
Prepare for Warm Weather Driving
- Pack extra bottles of drinking water. They can provide hydration and can be used for cooling down an overheated engine, washing hands after any urgent roadside vehicle repairs and more.
- Check tire pressure and tread. As warmer weather arrives, make sure your vehicle tires are properly inflated to manufacturer recommendations, which can also enhance fuel efficiency.
- Be familiar with your vehicle’s spare tire and tire repair accessories. Some new vehicles no longer come with spare tires as standard equipment.
- Check vehicle brakes, battery, cables, filters, oil level and all other fluid levels, hoses and belts.
- Check vehicle lights, including headlights, brake lights, back-up lights, taillights, parking lights, turn signals.
- Check windshield wipers. Be ready for summer showers by checking and replacing wiper blades if needed.
- Share the road. Warmer weather brings more motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians to Nevada roads. Everyone should watch for each other and share the road.
- Ensure your vehicle has sufficient fuel. During hot summer months, Freeway Service Patrol operators see an increase in vehicles stranded on the roadside after running out of gas.
The Freeway Service Patrol vehicles patrol fixed routes, helping keep freeways clear by assisting motorists to remove stalled vehicles, as well as providing basic first aid, extinguishing minor vehicle fires, providing traffic control and safety at incident scenes and more.
National statistics show that for every minute a freeway lane is blocked, the resulting traffic congestion takes four minutes to clear, and the chance of secondary crashes rises. By helping to quickly and safely clear roadside incidents, the Freeway Service Patrol helps keep freeways safe and clear. NDOT provides the Freeway Service Patrol in Las Vegas and Reno to enhance freeway safety and help quickly clear incident scenes.
Each Freeway Service Patrol operator is a certified automotive technician and receives emergency vehicle operator, fire protection, CPR, hazardous materials, traffic flagging, and First Aid certifications.
While the patrol is not available by phone, Freeway Service Patrol route information is available by visiting dot.nv.gov and selecting “Travel Info.”
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)