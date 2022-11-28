Carson City is set to become one of the first areas in the state to have wrong-way detection systems installed.
The Nevada Department of Transportation currently places “wrong-way” signs on all freeway off ramps to notify drivers errantly entering in the wrong direction. In addition to existing signs, NDOT will install wrong-way driver detection systems on the following I-580 off ramps in Carson City:
• Fairview Dr NB off ramp
• Fairview Dr SB off ramp
• Lincoln Hwy (US 50) NB off ramp
• Lincoln Hwy (US 50) SB off ramp
• East College Parkway NB off ramp
• East College Parkway SB off ramp
• Arrowhead Dr NB off ramp
• North Carson St SB off ramp
The wrong-way driver detection systems are scheduled to begin construction early next year.
The system uses radar and closed-circuit cameras to automatically detect vehicles entering in the wrong direction, activating two sets of red flashing wrong-way signs on the ramp. The first set of signs stands four feet high instead of the standard seven-foot sign height to more readily reach the lower eye level of sleepy or impaired drivers and serve as a highly-visible indication to stop drivers from entering the wrong way.
The Reno area was part of the state's testing of the wrong-way driver detection systems, NDOT is nearing the end of a three-year study.
During the test phase, in the last two years, these pilot systems on U.S. 395 in Reno’s North Valleys detected and led to the successful turn-around of 147 out of 189 wrong-way drivers, preventing potential crashes.
That means that 78% the potential wrong-way driver corrected, pulled over on the shoulder and exited the roadway correctly, backed up and reversed their direction, stopped their vehicle prior to entering the off-ramp, or turned and traveled in the proper direction.
DRIVING SAFETY TIPS from NDOT:
While wrong-way drivers often drive unpredictably, motorists can help increase their chances of staying safe by driving attentively:
• Buckle up.
• Never drive while impaired or extremely sleepy. Do not allow those you know to drive impaired or sleepy.
• Drive attentively. Continually scan the road ahead so you have time to react to upcoming conditions.
• Do not tailgate. Leave enough space so you have time to react if the vehicle in front of you changes lanes suddenly to avoid a wrong-way driver.
• Stay right at night. The largest number of wrong-way crashes occur at night. Be aware that wrong-way drivers frequently travel in the left, or fast, lane. Because they are driving in the wrong direction, they believe they are actually traveling in the slow lane in an effort to avoid being stopped for speeding.
• If you encounter a wrong-way driver coming toward you, ease your foot off the gas to slow down. After looking to avoid other vehicles next to and behind you, steer away from the wrong-way driver. Dial 911 or *NHP to report the driver once safely off the road and away from the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
• If there is opportunity to do so, flashing your vehicle lights or honking your car horn could alert the wrong-way driver to stop and safely reroute