The Nevada Air National Guard is commemorating its 75th anniversary
A ceremony was held Wednesday at their base here in Reno.
As it stands today, the Nevada Air Guard includes about 1,200 Airmen working in Carson City, Reno and Las Vegas.
Their duties include deployments around the world, firefighting efforts... and so much more.
So, after 75 years - what's next?
The Guard's leaders tell us with so much innovation and creativity happening right now - there's a lot of possibilities.
“You can start thinking of unmanned aircraft, you can think about how you position yourself globally and the best thinking, the best ideas and those smart airmen that are out there coming up with better solutions. it goes back to your imagination of what the future fights will be,” Major General Ondra Berry, Nevada National Guard.
Maj. Gen. Berry commended his fellow Guardsmen - recognizing them as neighbors helping neighbors.
Many Guardsmen are volunteers and may be also be your local policemen, teachers, or other roles in the community.