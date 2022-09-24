Locals got to get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at a free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event at Mira Loma Park on Saturday.
The free event provided opportunities to take an EV out for a spin, learn about charging, and see how an EV fits into a customer’s lifestyle. Information will also be available on current and near-future plans for public charging across Nevada and local, state, and federal rebates.
FREE lunch was be provided to the first 50 test drivers.
The event was hosted by Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association (NFADA) in partnership with NV Energy.
For more information about the event visit the event website.
More electric vehicle resources are available at www.nvenergy.com/ev.