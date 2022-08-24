Police protecting the state capitol and other state facilities have a new K9 officer on their team.
Honey is the first K9 to join the Capitol Police Division.
Honey is trained to detect explosives.
Officers tell us her first day on the job was last month where she helped handle a suspicious package.
And while packages like this will be part of the job -- she's responsible for a lot more.
“One of the things we do besides respond to suspicious packages, when we have dignitaries visiting, she'll tag along with the governor at various sites, do a sweep prior to the arrival of dignitaries, so she's actively involved in that piece as well,” says John Letos, Chief, Nevada State Capitol Police Division.
Honey will primarily work here in northern Nevada though she will be available to help out statewide.
Made a new friend in the Capitol today in Carson City!— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 2, 2022
Honey is an explosives detection canine with Capitol Police.
Above all - she is a undoubtably a good girl. pic.twitter.com/YmF529D9Oe