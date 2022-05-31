The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is working with six organizations to improve food security throughout the state.
According to studies by Feeding America, one in eight Nevadans do not know where their next meal will come from. Through the distribution of $500,000 of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the NDA is investing in Nevada’s food and hunger organizations to better meet immediate food security needs still felt from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and establish resources and systems to improve food security in the future.
“Addressing food insecurity has always been a top priority for the NDA,” said NDA Director Jennifer Ott. “We saw the need for food assistance increase during the pandemic, but as we look towards recovery, we will be using ARPA funds to address those needs and plan for the future.”
Projects from six organizations were funded with the goal of improving food security in the state:
- Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada received nearly $100,000 to serve food to an increased number of food-insecure Nevadans. Funds will be used to scale up food purchases, including purchasing local food from Nevada farmers, and distribute through 42 food pantries in rural, Tribal and underserved urban communities. In addition to current food distributions, a new distribution site will be established in Golden Valley to serve a previously underserved area of 640 households per month.
- Fallon Food Hub received $94,000 to increase food assistance across Churchill County and the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe. Produce will be sourced from Nevada farmers to keep funds in the state’s agriculture industry while providing fresh produce and hot meals for those in need.
- Food Bank of Northern Nevada received nearly $62,000 to purchase food to address the increased need for food assistance in the state. Food will be distributed by leveraging their network of partner agencies throughout northern Nevada to provide over 100,000 meals to food-insecure residents and address hunger in the state.
- Nevada Partnerships for Homeless Youth received $54,000 to increase their ability to meet the varied and growing needs of underserved at-risk and homeless youth in southern Nevada. Funds will be used to improve infrastructure for better food storage capabilities and to expand service delivery of basic needs, providing vital services to Nevadans who need it.
- Three Square received $95,000 to partner with organizations to expand services to food-insecure individuals in rural Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties. Funds will be used to help partner organizations develop infrastructure and provide food for more frequent distribution in more remote southern Nevada communities.
- Walker River Paiute Tribe received nearly $95,000 to expand healthy food access and fill the gap for 1,200 residents living in a food desert on the Walker River Paiute Reservation. Funds will be used to improve infrastructure to hold and distribute more food, enabling them to better support their communities in the future.
“The NDA recognizes the need for investment in infrastructure and expansion of food assistance services to ensure all Nevadans have enough food,” said NDA Director Ott. “Everyone deserves a meal when they are hungry, and we have to do more to get food to the people who need it.”
The NDA is developing additional food security initiatives and more opportunities will be available for organizations interested in helping.
To learn more about the NDA’s food security efforts and find meal sites, visit agri.nv.gov