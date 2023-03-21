Due to flooding concerns from continued winter storms in Eastern Nevada, The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR) has deployed staff to Eagle Valley and Echo Canyon Reservoirs to monitor the integrity of the dams and mitigate risk to areas downstream of the Meadow Valley Wash.
Park Rangers from the Nevada Division of State Parks, as well as engineers from the Nevada Division of Water Resources, are on scene with other emergency responders to assess flood damage. Crews from the Nevada Division of Forestry are also assisting emergency responders in Lincoln County by providing sandbags and putting up protective barriers.
Echo Canyon Dam:
Echo Canyon Dam, located east of Pioche in Echo Canyon State Park, is operated by the Nevada Division of State Parks. The emergency spillway at the dam has suffered extensive damage, though water is being released through the main spillways, and the dam itself remains structurally intact.
Some roads inside the park have been washed out by floodwaters. The Nevada Department of Transportation and the Lincoln County Road Department are working to make necessary repairs. Protective barriers are also being put up to protect personnel and the public.
Eagle Valley Dam:
Eagle Valley Dam, located further northeast and upstream of Echo Canyon Reservoir in Spring Valley State Park, is operated by the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). Currently, there is no visible damage to the dam. However, the access road to the park has been washed out by floodwaters.
Dam safety officials have recommended to continue controlled releases from both reservoirs in anticipation of increased flows from rain and snowmelt. NDCNR and NDOW staff will also remain onsite as needed to continually monitor the dams.
Currently, Spring Valley and Echo Canyon State Parks are closed to the public.
Due to hazardous road conditions, the public is being asked to avoid the area. For the latest information on park closures, please visit parks.nv.gov/about/alerts.
NDCNR is also working with staff from the Nevada Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to monitor flooding risk downstream of the dams.
(Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources)