The Nevada Division of Insurance is warning about an email phishing scam targeting licensed insurance producers and agents in Nevada.
The Division has received several phone calls from licensed individuals reporting that they have received a fraudulent email claiming that their license may be revoked if they do not pay an amendment fee via a payment link embedded in the email.
This is an example of what the phishing email looks like -
If you have received this email and have further questions or concerns, contact Licensing Section directly at (775) 687-0700 and press option 2 or email nevada.licensing@doi.nv.gov.