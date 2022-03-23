Earlier this week, the Nevada DMV debuted a new website design.
The DMV website will be known as dmv.nv.gov going forward. Most government agencies have adopted this standard in web addresses.
Nevada DMV Director Julie Butler says the new design will gradually expand online services so that most transactions can be completed from the website, which also features the new Nevada DMV logo.
“The idea is to create an online marketplace where everything you need to do is at your fingertips and you don’t need to come into a DMV office unless you have a complicated transaction or need a service like a drive exam,” she said.
The department will not be building a new computer system to launch at some future date. Rather, customers will see one new online service added at a time over the next four years.
In October 2021, the DMV signed a contract for its DMV Transformation Effort (DTE) - a 4-year, $114 million project designed to take Nevada DMV from primarily brick-and-mortar service delivery to an online storefront.
Butler said customer feedback has been a crucial part of developing the Transformation Effort. An online survey in December 2021 collected more than 18,000 responses from the public on the changes they’d like to see happen with Nevada DMV.
Making more services available online to minimize time spent at a DMV office was at the top of the list of wants. Customers also said they valued data security, straight-forward technology, and efficient transactions that are convenient, easy and quick to complete.
(Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles contributed to this report.)