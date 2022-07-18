The Nevada DMV is again urging customers to skip the lines and schedule appointments online for free.
“The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” said Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services.
Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices every day. The DMV wants to remind everyone that it is an appointment-based agency.
“Appointments are our first priority, with walk-ins being assisted when we don’t have appointments in the queue.”
The DMV says many walk-ins are turned away due to high customer demand and staff shortages -- including plenty who could’ve completed their transactions online or at a DMV kiosk.
“Right now, with our vacancy rate and the number of new hires we have in training, we cut off the walk-ins based on the number of windows we have covered for the day,” she added. “See if you can do your transaction online first. If you do have to come in, make an appointment.”
The DMV is also reminding customers that if they are unable to keep an appointment, they should take a moment to cancel it. Canceled appointments are available for other customers immediately.
The agency booked 93,000 appointments in June. Only 52% showed up.
Offices in Northern Nevada are averaging a 2 ½-week wait for appointments. Most Southern Nevada locations are booked for the next 30 days.
Appointments can be made online at dmv.nv.gov/appointments.htm. The service is available at offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno. Rural offices remain walk-in based except for drive tests.
At the end of June, the DMV had 30 vacancies at the Reno office and 60 in the four Las Vegas offices. A New Hire Academy with 35 employees begins next week with another scheduled for August. Those interested in working for the agency should visit dmv.nv.gov/jobs.
(Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles)