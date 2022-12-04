On Nov. 30, Nevada Donor Network (NDN) honored donor hero Johnathan "Johnny" Douglas Mondt with a ceremony at the Winnemucca Convention Center attended by family, friends, partners, and local politicians. Because of his heroic choice to help others as a registered organ donor, Mondt was able to heal dozens through tissue donation and gave the gift of sight to two individuals.
During the celebration, Mondt's family and friends finished his floragraph, a portrait constructed of floral and natural elements. The floragraph will appear on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float at the 134th annual Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, among other heroes from throughout the country who have changed and saved lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation.
Nevada Donor Network was able to fulfill Mondt's as a registered donor
, due to extraordinary partnerships with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office, as well as the cooperation of Sonoma Funeral Home.
"It was an honor for Nevada Donor Network to celebrate the generous spirit of donor hero Johnathan Mondt alongside his family," said Monica Myles, community development manager at NDN. "We were also very moved by the community's support for the Mondt family and our mission to save and heal lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation."
To learn more, you can visit www.nvdonor.org.