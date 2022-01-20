Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan which offers mammography screenings across the state is returning to northern Nevada in February.
To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, the Mammovan has been making stops all across Nevada communities during the pandemic.
Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur prior to entering the Mammovan.
Below you will find the location and dates where the Mammovan will be in northern Nevada:
- Sierra Nevada Health Centers (3325 Research Way, Carson City) Feb. 1 from 7:40 am to 3:40 pm
- Smith's Food & Drug (220 US Hwy 50E, Dayton) Feb. 2 from 7:40 am to 3:40 pm
- Sierra Nevada Health Center (3325 Research Way, Carson City) Feb. 3 from 7:40 am to 3:40 pm
- Community Health Alliance (5295 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley) Feb. 8 from 7:40 am to 3:40 pm
- Access to Healthcare (4001 S. Virginia St, Reno) Feb. 9 from 7:40 am to 3:40 pm
- The ROW Reno (Corner of N. Sierra and W 6th, Reno) Feb. 10 from 7:40 am to 3:40 pm
- The ROW Reno (Corner of N. Sierra and W 6th, Reno) Feb. 11 from 7:40 am to 3:40 pm
The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.
Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status and they accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.