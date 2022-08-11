Officials with Nevada Health Centers have announced that the Mammovan will be returning to Northern Nevada.
A list of dates and times is below:
- Fallon Tribal Health Clinic, 1001 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon on Friday, August 12 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Rural Outreach Clinic Lovelock Community Church, 1055 Dartmouth Ave., Lovelock, on Saturday, August 13 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Virginia City Community Health Center, 175 E. Carson St., Virginia City, on Monday, August 15 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill St., Silver Springs on Tuesday, August 16 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Officials say early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is important.
Officials say mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
NVHC’s says screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status.
They also say they accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.
Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment.