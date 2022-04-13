Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a crash on State Route 225 (Mountain City Highway) near mile marker 36 in Elko County, approximately 5 miles north of Elko.
Preliminary investigation determined that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR-225 in a curved section of the highway and failed to negotiate a turn.
The motorcycle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The motorcycle then re-entered the roadway in a broadside skid and overturned. Unfortunately, the driver was ejected as the motorcycle overturned. Both the driver and motorcycle came to rest in the travel lanes.
The driver, 30-year-old Matthew Surdahl of Elko, succumbed to injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased. Impairment is suspected.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report)