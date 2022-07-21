Nevada Humane Society Adoption Fees Waived Friday

The Nevada Humane Society is getting ready to hold a “Best Friends Adoption Day” event.
On July 22, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs, cats and small animals at both their Reno and Carson City locations.
The Nevada Humane Society says they currently have around 300 animals at their Reno shelter, 100 in Carson City, and hundreds more in foster care.
Staff tells us there’s several factors contributing to the high number of animals at the shelter, including the economy.
“People are not in the best position to adopt right now with inflation, the cost of gas going up. People are hurting in their pocket books so they’re thinking why should I take on another animal or another mouth to feed?” says CEO Greg Hall. “But there’s also a lot of people out there that have the drive to do that, we just have to reach them”.
Both Nevada Humane Society locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the event on July 22.
Adoptions will be on a first come, first served basis.
All pets available for adoption are fully vaccinated, spayed and neutered.
