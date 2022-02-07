The Nevada Health Response has updated its website to list where Nevadans can find at-home testing kits.
In Washoe County there are two pickup locations: at the health department building on at 1001 East Ninth Street and at ACCEPT (Access for Community & Cultural Education Programs & Trainings) located at 100 Washington Street, Suite 250.
You can also look for information online here.
The first deliveries of the Flowflex COVID-19 antigen at-home tests ordered by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak arrived in the Silver State last week, and tests kits from the initial order of almost 600,000 continue to arrive across the State.
(Nevada Health Response contributed to this report.)