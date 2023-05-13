The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) approved an order acknowledging the shortcomings of NV Energy’s planning process.
The decision comes after a broad range of stakeholders criticized the quality, analysis, and transparency of NV Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and amendments that led to the utility forcing the expedited approval of an unpopular and expensive 440MW methane (natural) gas ‘peaker’ plant.
PUCN says NV Energy customers are suffering rate shock from a dramatic increase in methane gas prices - and instead of moving to more local, affordable, and stable energy sources, the utility chose to double down on fossil fuels imported from out of state.
“After NV Energy rammed through an expensive gas plant that the utility’s customers will pay for, we cannot sit idly by and just take the utility’s word that they have considered the best interests of consumers and our environment,” said Kristee Watson, Deputy Director for the Nevada Conservation League. “The utility’s behavior during this process has proven that they are unconcerned with impacts to customers or meeting Nevada’s clean energy goals. We commend the Commission for opening an investigatory docket and support a more robust and transparent planning process.”
The PUCN plans to open an investigatory docket and hold formal workshops to evaluate options that improve NV Energy’s IRP process.
The draft order can be found below:
(Public Utilities Commission of Nevada)