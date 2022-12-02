Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV, also known as Section 8) wait list will open on December 9, 2022 and will remain open until December 16, 2022.
The HCV program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly and persons with disabilities to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market. Housing choice vouchers are administered locally by public housing agencies, such as NRH.
NRH’s voucher program covers all Nevada counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority; in Clark County, individuals should contact the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.
Applications for NRH’s list will be accepted online at NVRural.org/applicants. To qualify, all households must meet income requirements set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. There are 1,405 vouchers allocated to all rural Nevada by HUD. HUD prescribes the requirements of how the vouchers are distributed to the various qualifying income levels. NRH uses a random lottery selection to award vouchers. There are no numbers or positions “in line,” ensuring that anyone who qualifies to join the waitlist, will have adequate time to do so.
“Our mission is to provide affordable housing opportunities to as many rural Nevadans as we can,” said Bill Brewer, NRH Executive Director. “Especially considering the many affordable housing access issues facing rural Nevadans, our HCV Program increases affordable housing choices for low-income households by allowing families, elderly, and disabled persons to choose privately owned rental housing.”
For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.