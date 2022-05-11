Nevada Health Response is urging Nevada to take steps to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 and prevent spread at spring gatherings like prom, graduation and other events. Additionally, the State wants to remind Nevadans of the resources available for vaccines, testing and treatment for COVID-19.
“As we move into spring and a time for many gatherings and celebrations we encourage all Nevadans to consider their health and the health of others as we know COVID-19 is present in Nevada communities,” said State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “Vaccination can protect you from COVID-19 and a layered strategy of masking, hand washing and social distancing can further protect against the virus. If you test positive for COVID-19 we have treatment available.”
COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are available in locations statewide and can protect against serious infection. Additionally, pre-exposure medication or oral antivirals and monoclonal antibody treatments are available to those that are eligible soon after infection occurs.
As of May 9, the 14-day moving average of cases, confirmed and probable, has increased from 267 to 354, or 33% from the same time last week. The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations, confirmed and suspected, has increased 21% (from 120 to 145). (Data on Nevada’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated each Wednesday.)
The following resources are available to Nevadans to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19:
* Get vaccinated against COVID-19. Learn about the vaccines, and where and how to get your vaccine appointment at NVCOVIDFighter.org or call the vaccine hotline at 800-401-0946.
* Get tested if you are exposed or have symptoms. If you have symptoms or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested to prevent disease spread. Learn more about testing clinics, or free at-home tests available for pickup.
* Learn about therapeutics. COVID-19 treatment appointments can be made through Nevada’s hotline at 800-401-0946. The hotline can help determine if you are eligible for oral antivirals or monoclonal antibody treatments after infection or for pre-exposure medication to increase immune response if you were to be infected in the future. Pre-screening can also be done online at NevadaCOVIDTreatment.com.
(Nevada Health Response contributed to this report.)