Nye County deputies are reporting multiple 'swatting' calls throughout the state, which are causing some schools to lock down as a precaution.
All Churchill County School District schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown after a threat of a possible shooting.
The Fallon Police Department says they received a call around 11 a.m. that appeared to have originated from outside the area, that said there was the threat of an “imminent school shooting at Churchill County High School.” As a precaution, the schools were locked down. Later, Fallon Police posted on Facebook, “This incident appears to be a hoax…”
Similar calls are being made to Elko County School District, to Elko High School. Officers responded and after about 30 minutes, cleared the school. "No threat was found."
Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it also received a call of an active gunman in Genoa. "This report appears to be a hoax..." but out of an abundance of caution, Carson Valley Middle School, ASPIRE Academy High School, Douglas High School, Minden Elementary School, Pinon Hills Elementary School, and Jacks Valley Elementary School" were placed on a temporary lock-out status that has since been lifted.
Later, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says, "During the past month, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has received three “swatting” type fictitious calls for service. These callers are reporting an active shooter incident. DCSO Deputies of all ranks and divisions have responded to these calls to only find nothing is occurring. DCSO takes these incidents very seriously, and will continue to investigate these incidents and more information will be released upon discovery."
We have checked with Washoe County and Lyon County and they tell us they have not yet received any of these similar calls.
Mineral County School District says it is aware of these incidents and is monitoring the situation with officers "heavily patrolling the schools at the moment to ensure there is no threat to Mineral County School District."
SWATTING INCIDENT:— CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) February 16, 2023
Dispatch received a hoax call claiming an active shooter was at the high school ~7:50 this morning. Police arrived almost immediately after the call and secured the scene, finding no actual incident or threat. Thank you BCPD for the quick, thorough response. pic.twitter.com/U0Fy3kthGq
Our office is aware of the suspected swatting reports and we are actively working with local, state, and federal partners to respond to these incidents.— Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) February 16, 2023