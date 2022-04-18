The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is partnering with other participating Nevada law enforcement agencies in the Joining Forces program and is urging pedestrians and drivers to be aware of each other and to share the road responsibly.
From April 18th through the 25th, the Joining Forces law enforcement team will be issuing citations to pedestrians and motorists who are violating traffic safety laws.
Between 2015 and 2019, 378 pedestrians lost their lives in pedestrian crashes on Nevada’s roadways. This represents a 23.6% increase in pedestrian traffic fatalities from previous years.
In an effort to reverse this trend, Troopers will be looking for traffic offenses made by pedestrians and drivers alike.
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through promoting safe pedestrian and motorist behavior.