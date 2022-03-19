Nevada State Police Make Arrest in Painted Rock Fatal Crash

UPDATE March 19th, 2022:
Nevada State Police arrested 39-year-old Tallulah Secunda Ketchum, of Fallon, for the fatal crash that happened on March 6th, 2022.
Ketchum was booked in the Washoe County jail for felony crimes of vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing death, and a misdemeanor for failure to maintain travel lane.
The preliminary investigation suggests that Ketchum was driving a gray Lincoln MKZ eastbound on IR-80. When the driver got to a curve in the road, Ketchum failed to keep control of the Lincoln and drove off the road.
The Lincoln hit the median guardrail then re-entered the travel lanes before running off the road again. The vehicle then fell off the cliff, and overturned.
The passenger, Tamar Tsonetokoy, who was a 37-year-old and lived in Wadsworth, was ejected from the car and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Ketchum was taken to RENOWN with non-life threatening injuries and stayed there until she was discharged and arrested.
Investigators say impairment and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
If anyone has any information regarding the crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case number 220300432.
Original story:
Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal collision that happened earlier this month west of Fernley.
NSP says the crash, which involved a gray sedan, happened on I-80 east between Orchard and Painted Rock, at approximately 10:40 p.m. on March 6.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220300432.