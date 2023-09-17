With Street Vibrations arriving next week, the Nevada State Police want to remind people of traffic laws that might not apply in visitors' home states.
The two most commonly broken laws during Street Vibrations are lane splitting and not wearing a helmet, authorities say.
NSP says that as the thousands of motorcycles that hit local roads as part of the event, motorists tend to not be as cautious as they should be. Drivers are asked to pay extra attention as more motorcycles come into town.
Motorcyclists are asked to not lane split, be sure their equipment is stowed safely and wear a helmet.
Breaking these laws can be cause for a civil violation and doing it more than once could be grounds for misdemeanor charges.
Street Vibration kicks off on Thursday, September 21st and runs through the 24th.