Nevada is scheduled to get a modernized Unemployment Insurance system within the next few years.
Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Board of Examiners has approved a final contract to do so using federal money.
“It’s projected to take up to four years to complete all elements of the new system. The front and back end of the UI website will operate more efficiently and will be more accessible to staff and users. The new system will collect unemployment taxes, pay out benefits to eligible claimants, and handle appeals. It is also designed to handle tough economic times, prevent fraud, and implement new benefit programs quickly,” says the Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation.
The funds, totaling $72 million, will come from the federal government’s ARPA grant and have been approved for distribution by the legislature.
“The UI Modernization project kicking off soon is going to be a huge leap forward. This will make it significantly easier for eligible Nevadans to get paid the benefits they need. It will be a boost for businesses to track payments and claims. And it will make this work easier for staff,” said DETR Director, Elisa Cafferata.
To make sure all the teams are working together and meeting deadlines, DETR says it has hired CSG, a project management consultant.
(DETR contributed to this report.)