The Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) has been awarded $113,000 to help Nevada Veterans embark on new careers.
NDVS is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) to leverage Project SANDI to support Nevada veterans who are seeking new career opportunities.
This partnership between NDVS and GOWINN will broaden workforce pathways for Nevada’s veteran community by funding short-term training programs for veterans and fund certified nursing assistant programs at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.
“The national healthcare workforce shortage is especially impacting Nevada’s rural communities, such as Boulder City. Strengthening the workforce pipeline of healthcare professionals who bring care to veterans is a top priority for GOWINN,” said Lisa Levine, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation.
“This funding will reduce the healthcare workforce shortage at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home and increase access to veterans who are interested in short-term training programs with credentials of value and stackable certificates that lead to exciting in-demand careers.”
NDVS has received funding through Project SANDI to complete courses in the Southern Nevada Veterans Home’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program.
This program is designed to support veterans who are interested in pursuing careers in the medical industry and to those who provide care to veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.
“This partnership with GOWINN through Project SANDI will result in greater healthcare services for Nevada’s veterans while strengthening career pathways for them,” said Fred Wagar, Director of the Nevada Department of Veteran Services.
“Project SANDI will allow our servicemembers to bridge their skillset with credentials and certification that lead to rewarding careers.”
Project SANDI helps Nevadans get the skills they need to succeed through short-term training programs in high-demand industry sector occupations. The funds specifically support training programs for those who are underemployed or unemployed and are trying to enter the labor force.
“Project SANDI supports Nevada veterans by empowering them to gain credentials and certificates that will support their transition into civilian life and as they embark in careers, such as healthcare,” said Andrew Holbert, Program Manager for Veterans, Public Safety, & Career Education with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation.
“We want to empower all veterans in Nevada who are interested in receiving SANDI funding or learning more about this program to reach out to our office so we can help them start a new chapter with a career that best suits them.”
Nevada is 1 of 8 States to be awarded the Supporting and Advancing Nevada’s Dislocated Individuals (SANDI) project from the U.S. Department of Education.
To learn more about programs being funded through Project SANDI or to find out if you are eligible for SANDI funding, visit nevadajobconnect.com/Superhero.