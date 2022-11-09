(Nov. 9, 2022) The Carson City Department of Public Works has launched a new community initiative and website: Invest In Your Neighborhood Streets! Preserve Carson City Roads.
The initiative and website aid in educating Carson City residents and drivers about current roadway conditions, preservation solutions, funding sources, and potential investment options are available for Carson City roads.
Carson City encourages the community to get involved in the conversation.
A brief survey is posted to the website, www.preservecarsoncityroads.com and residents are encouraged to provide their responses about their neighborhood streets.
The survey asks residents to rate the condition of their neighborhood/local street, their concerns about neighborhood safety and traffic, and the level of community investment needed to maintain Carson City’s roads.
Roadways are rated using a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) which rates conditions of roads on a scale from 0-100, 0 being the worst pavement condition and 100 being the best pavement condition.
Neighborhood/local roads, the focus of this effort, have a current PCI score of 56.
This score represents a nine (9) percent decrease as compared to a 2017 pavement survey which rated local roads PCI at 61.
Current revenue generated from existing sources is not sustainable, especially for local roads, which receive the least amount of funding.
Without additional revenue, Carson City’s roads, particularly local, will continue to deteriorate at an increasing rate.
Current forecasts project neighborhood/local roads will reach a PCI of 36, very poor condition, by the year 2030 under current funding conditions.
The website contains information, photos, and videos about the current state of Carson City roads and explains the need for Carson City to act now to invest in neighborhood street preservation and maintenance.