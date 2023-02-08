You might want to clear your cabinets soon and get ready to stock up on Thin Mints and Caramel DeLites. Girl scouts are loading their supply of cookies for the season to sell to you next week.
The Girl Scouts of Sierra Nevada's product manager Jolene says that they've ordered thirty-four thousand cases of cookies with about 12 packages per case. Today at the distribution drive-thru, they have given out about seven thousand cases so far and are hoping to order more throughout the season.
Jolene McGill-Seidel says, "We expect to be back pre-pandemic levels and we ordered the cookies accordingly, so we really set our goals a little bit high this year but we do think that we can sell our thirty-four thousand cases of cookies that we ordered."
She says that sales during the pandemic were tough because they could no longer sell cookies from their usual booths out in public like normal. But now that they are finally returning to their usual methods this year, they expect numbers to go much higher compared to the last couple of years.
"We placed a huge order upfront for cookies because we wanted to make sure all of our customers have the girl scout cookies, and then starting a few weeks ago our cookies started being delivered to O'Brien's Moving Storage, they house our cookies for us, and now they go out to our troops, and then our girl's deliver our cookies that they've taken preorders for," says McGill-Seidel.
She also says that this is the biggest fundraiser for girl scouts, and that these cookies alone fund them for the entire year. "All of our money stays local, so with our council. The girls use this to go camping, to fund things on the troop level, and then they also use it for bigger events that we plans for girl scouts, and it also pays for a lot of our programming and activites that we do with the girls like derbies and things like that."
The Girl Scouts of Sierra Nevada cover a lot of ground so while they're loading up today and tomorrow, extra preparations are being made before they start selling next week. McGill-Seidel states, "Our girl scout region goes region goes all the way from Ely, all the way up to Alturas, and down to Mammoth so we cover a really huge area. So it just takes some time to make sure all of our girl scouts have cookies, so we start selling at local businesses and booths a little bit later."
McGill-Seidel explains which cookie brings in the most funds, "The thin mint is the big winner, it makes up about twenty-seven percent of our sale followed by the caramel delight for those, you know, caramel and coconut lovers. And then the third one is our peanut butter patty, our chocolate-covered peanut butter at about fifteen percent of our sale."