Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed May 16-20 “Infrastructure Week” in Nevada and announced the creation of a subcabinet dedicated to leveraging and investing infrastructure dollars coming into the Silver State as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“When I think about infrastructure, I think about jobs. Over the last several months, Nevada has received critical additional funding, and is eligible to compete for billions more. It is important for us to build on the opportunities in front of us, and to make sure we are coordinating efficiently and effectively to secure and invest these dollars wisely to help Nevadans for generations to come,” said Governor Sisolak. “From fixing our roads, to expanding access to high-speed internet, to making our State more resilient against climate change, we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us.”
“The funding we delivered through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already helping our state, and this subcabinet will be critical for coordinating the delivery of even more resources to Nevada,” said the Nevada Democratic Congressional Delegation. “We passed this vital law to help our state improve roads and public transit, expand access to affordable high-speed broadband, create good-paying jobs, and prepare us for a sustainable future, and we’ll keep working with the Governor and state officials to make sure these benefits are seen in every community in Nevada."
Nelson Araujo, who recently joined the Governor’s Office will help oversee the work of the subcabinet, along with Dr. Kristen Averyt, the Governor’s Climate Advisor.
Subcabinet members include representatives from the following agencies:
- Department of Transportation
- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- Governor's Office of Energy
- Department of Wildlife
- Governor's Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology
- Department of Business & Industry - Nevada Housing Division
- Department of Business & Industry - Labor Commissioner
- Department of Agriculture
- Governor's Office of Economic Development
- Nevada State Treasurer
- Nevada Indian Commission
- Nevada Grants Office
