Lyon County Unveils Ken Harvey Canal Plaque

On December 14, 2022, Lyon County held a dedication ceremony renaming the Tahoe Avenue Storm Drainage Canal to the Ken Harvey Canal.
The event was held at 2565 Fort Churchill Road in Silver Springs where a monument and plaque was unveiled overlooking the canal.
“Ken served his community from the seat of an excavator,” said Vida Keller, Chair of the Lyon County Board of Commissioners. “Not only did he help plan the canal, he helped build it too.”
Ken Harvey was Lyon County Commissioner from 1987 to 1990. He was instrumental in building the storm drainage canal in Silver Springs in 1989. He took a hands-on approach to the project which helped mitigate flood damage to the surrounding neighborhoods.
On January 21, 2021, the Lyon County Board of Commissioners passed Resolution 21-01, with a 5-0 vote, renaming the storm drainage canal.