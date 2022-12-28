One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening.
The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William and North Stewart Street around 5:35 p.m. when one of them took out a semi-automatic pistol and shot the other in the chest.
The victim along with his 17-year-old son and son's friend were walking on the sidewalk of William Street when, for unknown reason, they came into contact with 19-year-old Samuel Cocking.
There was an argument which turned to Cocking pulling a semi-automatic pistol out and shooting the victim in the chest.
Sheriff Furlong says detectives were around the scene at the time, so the suspect was immediately taken into custody.
The victim was treated on scene and then transported via Care Flight to Renown in critical condition. A few hours later, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.
Cocking has been booked into the Carson City Jail on charges of open murder, possession of an altered/removed firearm serial number, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident, including vehicle dash cameras, is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-COPS (2677).
Any more developments on this story will be posted here.