A man is in custody after being found stuck on the road in a reportedly stolen truck in Winnemucca.
On Wednesday, March 1, Nevada State Police (NSP) asked the Winnemucca Police Dept. (WPD) for assistance after a car fled from them during a traffic stop, striking two other vehicles parked on Railroad Street.
The vehicle was stuck near the railroad tracks between East Winnemucca Blvd. and the Winnemucca Junior High School. The driver was refusing to leave the car.
When WPD officers arrived on scene, NSP troopers were giving commands to the driver over a loud speaker. The Gray Ford F-350 pulling a trailer with an overturned snow mobile on it was stuck in a chain link fence meant to keep people off of the railroad tracks.
WPD says the driver of the vehicle was removed at gun point and placed into custody without incident.
Afterward, WPD officers were advised that a vehicle matching the description of the Ford had just been stolen in the City of Winnemucca.
Officers confirmed it was the same vehicle.
The driver, Benjamin Lockwood, age 50, was charged with Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Stolen Property by the Winnemucca Police Department and Driving Under the Influence by the Nevada State Police.
Lockwood is considered innocent until proven guilty.