Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County

Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County.
NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m.
Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford pickup was traveling eastbound on I-80 when, for unknown reasons, it failed to maintain its lane and then entered the dirt median.
Police say the driver steered to the right, causing the pickup to rotate back across eastbound travel lanes and into the right side dirt shoulder.
The vehicle overturned and the driver, Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, was ejected from the truck. Camarena Nunez died on scene.
NSP says investigation revealed that Nunez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This marks the second fatality for Nevada State Police's Northern Command West.