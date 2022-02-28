The man who pleaded guilty to starting the Perry Fire in July 2018 will spend at least two years in prison.
David Charles Radonski pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of destruction of timber, crops or vegetation by fire.
The Perry Fire burned more than 51,000 acres near Pyramid Lake, damaging several homes.
In late December, Radonski was sentenced to a minimum of 24 months up to 60 months, with credit for time served for 394 days.
Afterwards, he will be placed on probation for up to 24 months.
Radonski was also ordered to pay more than $211,000.