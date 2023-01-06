Presentations to be Held in Carson City on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Though the entire month of January is already recognized as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, January 11 is specifically dedicated to awareness and prevention of the illegal practice.
On January 11, Xquisite, a non-profit organization based in Carson City, says they are bringing together community leaders to share a message of unity, strategy and empowerment.
During the event, leaders will highlight what they would like to see in the 2023 plans for Nevada, when it comes to awareness about human trafficking and the ecosystem of support we must improve on for survivors of this crime. Speakers will include Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, U.S Senator for Nevada Jacky Rosen, Survivor and Activist Rebekah Charleston and more.
There are estimated to be more than 24.9 million people — adults and children — subjected to human trafficking around the world, including in the United States. As of 2020, Nevada had the second-highest rate of human trafficking in the country at around 6 per 100,000, according to the number of human trafficking cases reported and recorded by the National Human Trafficking Hotline divided by Nevada’s total population.
Nevada is beat only by Mississippi for the highest rate of human trafficking in the country.
Xquisite hopes this event will bring awareness and motivation to our communities to fight against human trafficking, learn the facts, and support survivors that are living among us everyday.
You can join the non-profit on January 11, 2023 in downtown Carson City at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public.
You can RSVP at Xquisite.org/events.