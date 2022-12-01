(Dec. 1, 2022) The Salvation Army Carson City Corps has received what they say is much-needed funding to purchase kitchen equipment for its food programs.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows presented The Salvation Army with a check for $11,000 dollars that is being used to purchase two ovens, a three-door refrigeration unit and a dishwashing machine.
“This is one nonprofit being able to help another,” said Bill Knight, secretary for the Odd Fellows Grand Lodge of Nevada. “The Salvation Army is doing more in Carson City now, and this is one way to support the expansion of their efforts in the capital city.”
Captain Immanuel Beeson of The Salvation Army Carson City Corps said the new kitchen equipment will quickly have a positive effect on programs.
“We are beyond grateful to the Odd Fellows for this gracious donation to help us meet the needs of our community. A hot meal, fresh food, a safe place for people to come and receive love—that’s what The Salvation Army has always been here to provide, and the Odd Fellows here stepped up to aid us in that mission.”
Anyone interested in learning more about The Salvation Army’s programs—whether they need assistance or want to volunteer to help provide it—is encouraged to call the Corps at (775) 887-9120.