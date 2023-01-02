The Douglas County Treasurer would like the public to be aware that the Tahoe General Services (TGS) office located in Stateline, Nevada will be closed on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 due to weather and unsafe driving conditions.
The county says it will reassess the situation on a daily basis to determine when they will be able to reopen the location.
All TGS services, other than DMV services, can be completed at their valley office located at 1616 8th Street in Minden.
They also want to remind the public that the 3rd Property Tax installment is due on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 however, there is a 10-day grace period.
Property Tax payments received by January 13th will be accepted without penalties being assessed on the property.
Payments may be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in our drop box at the South West end of our building at 1616 8th Street in Minden or at 175 Hwy 50 in South Lake Tahoe. Payments mailed with a postmark of January 13, 2023 or earlier will be accepted without a penalty.
You can also pay online at the link below.