Among other topics, President Joe Biden largely spoke on the bipartisan infrastructure law during his State of the Union address.
To date, the White House says $1.7 billion from that funding has been set aside for projects in Nevada.
The money is set to be spread out to nearly 100 projects so far.
In northern Nevada, that includes millions of dollars going toward expanding roadways near U.S. 395 and Virginia Street.
Funds are also set to go towards lithium battery processing... something the White House says is important as we continue to electrify the economy.
Mitch Landrieu, Infrastructure Coordinator for the White House, says "some states are really going to benefit from that. Nevada is clearly one of them as it relates to manufacturing and mining of what they call critical minerals, but the formation of the battery itself."
Other funds from the bill are expected to go towards public transit, clean water and high speed internet.